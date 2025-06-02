Illegal immigrant arrested after failing to clean up oil spill in Polk County: PCSO

The Brief An illegal immigrant has been arrested after Polk County deputies say he refused to clean up an oil spill in Eagle Lake. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Alex Outten, 44, is a Haitian citizen who came to the United States on a work visa that expired. PCSO says Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) was notified.



A Haitian man, who deputies say was in the country illegally, is accused of failing to clean up an oil spill in Eagle Lake.

The backstory:

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Eagle Lake Code Enforcement found a used oil spill at a home located at 890 Timberland Drive on May 28.

They added that the oil streamed approximately 150 feet along the street to storm drains that eventually drain into Lake McLeod and stated that Alex Outten, 44, agreed to clean it up.

On May 29, a PCSO environmental crimes detective was contacted by Code Enforcement after they determined that Outten had not cleaned up the oil.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The next day, Outten was charged with three counts of failing to obtain a permit. Each charge is a third-degree misdemeanor, but, according to PCSO, Outten is in the country illegally, so the charges were enhanced to third-degree felonies.

According to PCSO, Outten is a Haitian citizen who came to the United States under a work visa that has expired. Investigators say he stayed in the United States illegally, residing in Eagle Lake.

PCSO says Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) was notified.

What they're saying:

"This all happened in a nice, new community," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "The suspect failed to contain used motor oil, which streamed down the street, into the storm drains, and would eventually make its way into the lake about 1,000 feet away. He was given an opportunity to rectify the problem, but failed to do so."

