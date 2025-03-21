Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired into home with people inside, deputies investigating: HCSO

By
Published  March 21, 2025 6:07am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Multiple shots were fired into a home while several people were inside, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • It happened early Friday in the River Bay Mobile Home Park.
    • No injuries were reported.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is working to figure out who fired shots into a home while several people were inside.

What we know:

HCSO said deputies responded early Friday to a home in the River Bay Mobile Home Park near Palm River Rd. and 78th St.

Multiple bullets hit the home, deputies said, but no one inside was injured.

Image 1 of 3

Hillsborough County deputies say shots were fired into a home at the River Bay Mobile Home Park.

Investigators said the shooting was likely an isolated incident and the home was targeted.

What we don't know:

No information on a possible suspect or the motive for the shooting has been released.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety