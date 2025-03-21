Shots fired into home with people inside, deputies investigating: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is working to figure out who fired shots into a home while several people were inside.
What we know:
HCSO said deputies responded early Friday to a home in the River Bay Mobile Home Park near Palm River Rd. and 78th St.
Multiple bullets hit the home, deputies said, but no one inside was injured.
Hillsborough County deputies say shots were fired into a home at the River Bay Mobile Home Park.
Investigators said the shooting was likely an isolated incident and the home was targeted.
What we don't know:
No information on a possible suspect or the motive for the shooting has been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
