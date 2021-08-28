Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Polk County man

article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jack Pitt, 76, who left his home at 7205 Thomas Jefferson Circle West in Alturas around 6:30 a.m. Saturday before family members were awake.

Pitt suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes. He is 5’6," weighs 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair. He might be wearing a Hawaiian print shirt, tan pants, and moccasin-style shoes.

He should be driving a white 2016 Honda Accord with FL tag NFE2M.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

