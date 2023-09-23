Silver alert issued for missing Sarasota Woman

article

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating Louisa Mae Heil who has been reported missing.

Police say Heil is a white female with brown/grey hair and brown eyes who wears glasses.

She was last seen in the Woodmere Park area in Venice, Florida, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The last car Heil was seen driving

At the time of her disappearance, she was driving a 2013 white Honda Fit with Florida license plate number KHFX65.

Police say Heil suffers from memory loss.

Her vehicle was last seen in Lake City, Florida, at 6:16 p.m. traveling northbound on US41.

Police believe she was attempting to get to the Orlando area.