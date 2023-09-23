Silver alert issued for missing Sarasota Woman
article
VENICE, Fla. - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating Louisa Mae Heil who has been reported missing.
Police say Heil is a white female with brown/grey hair and brown eyes who wears glasses.
She was last seen in the Woodmere Park area in Venice, Florida, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.
The last car Heil was seen driving
At the time of her disappearance, she was driving a 2013 white Honda Fit with Florida license plate number KHFX65.
Police say Heil suffers from memory loss.
Her vehicle was last seen in Lake City, Florida, at 6:16 p.m. traveling northbound on US41.
Police believe she was attempting to get to the Orlando area.