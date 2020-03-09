Since coronavirus outbreak, there have been 18 Florida-connected cases, 2 deaths

As of Monday morning, there are 18 positive cases of COVID-19 linked to Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Since Friday, the department reported five new cases: two in Broward County, one in Charlotte County, and one in Lee County. The patient in Lee County passed away.

A previously-known patient in Santa Rosa County also passed away, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. That patient was an elderly resident with “severe” underlying health conditions and recently traveled overseas. Officials did not say where the Floridian traveled.

The second Broward County patient was announced Sunday. According to FL-DOH, the patient is a 67-tear-old man who is currently in isolation. It’s the third case in Broward County.

On Saturday, three new presumptive positive cases were identified. Upon a positive test result at a Florida lab, the state will then send samples to the CDC for further confirmation -- until then, the test is considered "presumptively" positive.

One patient is in Manatee County and is reportedly isolated. The second patient is a 61-year-old woman in Okaloosa County, with a recent history of travel and is currently isolated. The third is a female patient in Volusia County, who is being quarantined.

That day,, Gov. DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19, which would provide critical support to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.



According to the Division of Emergency Management in Florida, Level 11 is one of the State Emergency Operations Center activation levels that “may not require activation of every section, branch or Emergency Support Functions. All primary, or lead, Emergency Support Functions are notified.”



FL-DOH lists the following statistics for current cases within the state

Positive Cases of COVID-19:

12 – Florida residents

5 – Florida Cases repatriated

1 – Non-Florida resident

*Florida Cases Repatriated: The United States Department of State officially coordinated the return of a person living in Florida to the United States and those persons are isolated at a federally designated site until healthy. A repatriated case is when the United States Department of State officially coordinates the return of a Florida resident to the United States.

Deaths: 2 Florida residents

Number of Negative Test Results: 118

Number of Pending Testing Results: 108

Number of People Currently Being Monitored: 280

Number of People Monitored to Date: 1,038

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

