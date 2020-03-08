Additional case of COVID-19 confirmed in Florida

article

The Florida Department of Health announced Sunday that an additional case of COVD-19 has been confirmed in the state of Florida. According to DOH officials, the patient is a 67-year-old man from Broward County who is currently isolated. This brings the number of positive cases in Florida to 12. Two Floridians have died from the disease, one lived in Lee County and the other in Santa Rosa County.

On Saturday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19, which would provide critical support to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

Plus, House and Senate leaders also announced Saturday they have agreed to Governor Ron DeSantis’s request for $25 million to help the state combat the spread of COVID-19, which killed two Floridians and could adversely impact the state’s economy.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

