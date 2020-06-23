'Sinful Six' arrested, five women rescued in human trafficking bust, sheriff says

article

In a three-month investigation that began as a traffic stop, Hillsborough County detectives arrested a half a dozen people in a human trafficking operation. The sheriff called the suspects, "The Sinful Six."

During a press conference Tuesday, Sheriff Chad Chronister painted a grim picture of the world the sex trafficking victims were living in -- one that included severe drug addiction. He said the suspects traded the women for sex to "maximize their profits" and forced the victims to engage in sexual acts for money they didn't have enough to pay for their drug addiction.

Six men were arrested in the trafficking ring. The investigation began in January, when deputies came in contact with two individuals traveling from Ohio in a stolen vehicle. A man and women were arrested for grand theft auto, but, based on the interaction with those suspects, the investigators believed the uncooperative female could have been a victim of human trafficking.

"After making covert contact with the female, she told detectives about other women like her who were being trafficked by a group of men, who would post their photos online for sex," Chronister explained. "These men were not only forcing their victims to have sex, they would also trade them with other traffickers within their organization to maximize their profits."

The investigation uncovered that among the suspects, 43-year-old Bradford Pugh was identified as the ringleader. Pugh and the five other suspects are facing human trafficking and other organized crime charges.

Booking image for Bradford Pugh (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives said Pugh managed the online sex advertising, drove the victims to meet the men for sex and paid for their hotel rooms.

Advertisement

The other suspects have been identified as 39-year-old Scott Collins, 46-year-old Jeryme Hunter, 40-year-old Michael Johnson Lee, 40-year-old David Marty, and 27-year-old Jeremy Montalvo.

Chronister said, in all, five victims were rescued from the ring. He didn't want to disclose their age, but remarked that they were all brave in coming forward. He said they have been offered support services, such as drug treatment and housing, through Selah Freedom, a non-profit organization.

He noted there at least three more victims that detectives are trying to locate.

Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking or anyone who believes they know someone who could be a victim is urged to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.