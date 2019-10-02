Six episodes of original 'Twilight Zone' coming to theaters on Nov. 14

article

You are about to enter another dimension – or you're about to relive that quote when the "Twilight Zone" arrives to the big screen.

In honor of the thriller's 60th anniversary, six digitally remastered episodes of the classic TV show will show at several theaters in the Bay Area. It will be one night only – on November 14, 2019.

The frightening fun starts at 7 p.m.

For more information on event locations and ticket purchases, head over to the Fathom Events website.