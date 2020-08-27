Skimmers found on pumps at 7-Eleven at intersection of 34th St. N, 5th Ave. N

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department says credit card skimmers were found on gas pumps at a 7-Eleven convenience store at one of the city's busiest intersections.

In a tweet, St. Pete PD warned residents to check their bank accounts after two skimmers were found on pumps at the 7-Eleven on 34th Street N, at the corner of 5th Avenue N.

The skimmers were found by the gas station's employees.

Police said they are investigating one instance of fraudulent charges on a card used at one of the impacted pumps.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of fraud due to skimmers at this location should call the St. Petersburg Police Department and reference case 2020-030817.