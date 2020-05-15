Sky-high salute: MacDill KC-135 flies over Bay Area hospitals in show of thanks

article

Our frontline workers have been deemed true heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the nurses and doctors working long hours to keep the community safe and healthy. Friday morning, MacDill Air Force Base sent a KC-135 refueling tanker into the sky to fly over area hospitals in a show of appreciation.

Dozens of healthcare workers lined the roof of the Tampa General Hospital parking garage, waving flags and signs as the gray plane roared overhead. That scene was repeated at 11 other hospitals around the area, as well as at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

MacDill officials decided to show their appreciation after the Bay Area was skipped over during the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Navy Blue Angels first round of flyovers designed to say thank you to first responders.

“Our primary mission as KC-135 is supporting," said Col. Stephen Snelson with MacDill Air Force Base. "When you think about that and you make that linkage to our healthcare workers and our first responders, they're the ones who are supporting us."

Base officals initially planned the flyover to involve two Stratotanks from the active duty and reserve combo of the base's 6th and 927th air refueling wings, but only one aircraft ended up making the flight.

The aircraft was scheduled to fly over 12 hospitals and medical centers along this route:

- Tampa General (Davis Islands) - 10:30 a.m.

- Brandon Regional (Brandon) - 10:33 a.m.

- Riverview Regional (Riverview) - 10:34 a.m.

- South Bay Hospital (Sun City Center) - 10:35 a.m.

- Sarasota Memorial (Sarasota) - 10:39 a.m.

- St. Anthony’s (St. Petersburg) - 10:54 a.m.

- St. Pete General Women’s Hospital (St. Petersburg) - 10:55 a.m.

- Bay Pines VA (St. Petersburg) - 10:55 a.m.

- Largo Medical Center (Largo) - 10:56 a.m.

- Children’s Medical Center (Westchase) - 10:58 a.m.

- Tampa General North (Carrollwood) - 11:03 a.m.

- University of South Florida (North Tampa) - 11:04 a.m.

- Tampa General (Davis Islands) - 11:06 a.m.