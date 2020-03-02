Skyway 10K runner passes away after Sunday's race

article

Race organizers with the Skyway 10K announced Monday that one of the runners had a medical emergency during this year's race and passed away.

On Sunday morning, an adult male experienced the medical emergency around the fifth mile of the course. First responders said good Samaritans, who were also running in the race, stopped to provide first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital. On Monday morning, race organizers said they were told the individual passed away.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” organizers said in a prepared statement.

