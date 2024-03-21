Americans suffering from sleep deprivation look for sleep vacations

Expand / Collapse search

Published  March 21, 2024 8:58am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Sleep vacations trending for those needing sleep

More and more people are seeking vacations, as one of every three adults is sleep deprived.

TAMPA, Fla. - Chances are, you are not well-rested. 

The CDC says one out of three adults are sleep-deprived. Doctors say sleep deprivation has become an epidemic. 

We’ve become a nation so tired, that people are packing their bags for a sleep vacation.

Some local hotels are now catering to those craving rest and relaxation. The JW Marriot in Tampa is targeting tired travelers, offering circadian mood lighting, a vitamin C-infused shower, air purification systems to intersect environmental disruptions and memory foam mattresses. 

Other hotels offer a pillow concierge, chroma therapy lighting, relaxing oils, sleep machines, and even a sleepy-time snack menu.

But can you really catch up on sleep? 

Dr. Syed Aslam with AdventHealth says a change of scenery won’t produce a more restful night. You have to treat the underlying issue like sleep apnea. But there are tried and true ways to wake more rested. 

"The things that give you a real benefit, sleep on a schedule that’s the number one thing," Aslam says. "Avoid caffeine, and don’t exercise an hour before you go to bed."