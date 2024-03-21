Americans suffering from sleep deprivation look for sleep vacations

Chances are, you are not well-rested.

The CDC says one out of three adults are sleep-deprived. Doctors say sleep deprivation has become an epidemic.

READ: Christian and Bridget Ziegler fight to prevent records from being released

We’ve become a nation so tired, that people are packing their bags for a sleep vacation.

Some local hotels are now catering to those craving rest and relaxation. The JW Marriot in Tampa is targeting tired travelers, offering circadian mood lighting, a vitamin C-infused shower, air purification systems to intersect environmental disruptions and memory foam mattresses.

Other hotels offer a pillow concierge, chroma therapy lighting, relaxing oils, sleep machines, and even a sleepy-time snack menu.

But can you really catch up on sleep?

Dr. Syed Aslam with AdventHealth says a change of scenery won’t produce a more restful night. You have to treat the underlying issue like sleep apnea. But there are tried and true ways to wake more rested.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"The things that give you a real benefit, sleep on a schedule that’s the number one thing," Aslam says. "Avoid caffeine, and don’t exercise an hour before you go to bed."