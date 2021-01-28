Small business hopeful for success from Super Bowl despite pandemic

Thursday marked the grand opening of Palazzo Pizzeria Italiana on Platt Street, and the business's owner is hopeful the Super Bowl will bring them a much-needed boost during the pandemic.

"This year, with the way COVID is and how the Super Bowl is going to be this year, we're excited for the people who are coming down," said Jason Fox, the owner of Palazzo Pizza. "One other thing I did find out during the pandemic and COVID up north and all around that pizzerias are recession-proof and pandemic proof, I know a lot of people reach out to take out and delivery and that's another thing we'll see a rise in our numbers because of it."

Fox says he is anticipating a lot of people will order pizza to go, especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

This will be the fifth Super Bowl Tampa has hosted. Visit Tampa Bay says the region has benefitted greatly after the big game.

It's not only great for small businesses, but it can also have the economic impact of inspiring companies of all types and sizes to set up shop here.

"We've had corporations look at relocating to this region because they saw the Super Bowl or they experienced it live and in person, and of course, conventions, groups and meetings that have said, oh my gosh, that's a fabulous location for us to get together and have a working meeting, or convention or event," said Santiago Corrada, the president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay.

Corrada says the organization will not know the economic impact of how many people stay in hotels and eat in local restaurants until after Super Bowl Sunday.

