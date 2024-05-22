'Small and mighty' organization spreading awareness of global life-saving efforts

An Israeli-American is trying to spread the word around Tampa Bay about a rescue group that's seen the horror of war since the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Rescuers Without Borders was first to respond to homes raided by Hamas terrorists, and thus, was first to know the horror fellow Israelis lived through.

"Some of them were treating wounded. And actually these (victims) are like taking their last breaths," Sopinsky said. "In those moments, we would say Shema Israel for them. It's the prayer you say when you die and we close their eyes."

Natalie Sopinsky is visiting Tampa Bay this week to give presentations on what Rescuers Without Borders does, but also to shed light on how October 7 changed everything.

"They came by our house and they said 'there's a war,'" said Sopinsky. "'Turn on your phones, take out their weapons, and don't leave the house.' And my one son went off and then my other son went off."

They are currently deployed to Gaza, where the Israeli action against Hamas terrorists has become the focus of international attention.

READ: Brian Battie shot: Frantic 911 callers paint chaotic picture from deadly Sarasota shooting

Rescuers Without Borders deploys paramedics, without government support, to anywhere they're needed.

There are 1,200 personnel in Israel, and 400 more in 14 countries. They often respond to places government paramedics aren't yet cleared for, including an earthquake in Turkey.

"I am here to let people know that we exist," said Sopinsky. "We are Rescuers Without Borders. And we are the first response medics. And we are small and mighty, and we don't have a PR team, and we don't do annual dinners, and we don't have commercials in the airport."

READ: Missing Polk County man may not be alive, search underway for 2 men he was last seen with: Grady Judd

Sopinsky’s talks this week will also be focused on reminding the world that there are also about 130 hostages being held in Gaza, innocent people who were abducted from their home on October 7. Nearly 40 are presumed to be dead.

"They're finally being able to identify some of those bodies. People were burned, people were massacred. It's taken time," she said. "It's just terrible. You know, I don't want people to forget. I really don't want people to forget. I'm afraid they're going to forget."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter