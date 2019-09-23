Small plane crashes in Mulberry woods

Image 1 of 3 ▼

One person is in the hospital after a small plane crashed in Mulberry this morning.

It was just before noon when the Vans RV-6 single-engine plane crash-landed in a wooded area off the west end of Thompson Road. The view from SkyFOX showed the badly-damaged plane came to rest in a small right-of-way beneath some power lines.

Deputies say two people were on board. The plane’s owner, 24-year-old Luke Fraiser of Wisconsin, was not injured. John Ducey of Brooksville, a 78-year-old flight instructor, was at the controls; he was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

Investigators know that the plane had taken off from Zephyrhills Municipal Airport but the cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Federal agents will investigate further.