Small plane flips after emergency landing at Venice golf course

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a golf course Thursday morning.

Witnesses say the Cessna 172 bounced a few times, crashed through a fence, and wound up upside down on the practice green at the Lake Venice Golf Course.

The pilot said they started to experience engine trouble, so he was forced to put the plane down on the golf course, which is just west of the Venice Municipal Airport.

Three people were on board, but none of them were injured.

Emergency crews say it was a charter flight, but no other details have been released.