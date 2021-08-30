Smart sprinklers keep lawns green without wasting water

A smart device for your lawn may be able to save you money and Tampa Bay Water Wise is offering a rebate for those who qualify.

The smart sprinkler controller can be programmed using an app.

The Rachio third-generation device waters when it needs to and conserves water when it doesn't.

Smart irrigation controllers take the guesswork out of how much water a lawn needs to stay healthy and beautiful, without overwatering.

The devices can be purchased at big box home improvement stores, hardware stores, and online. Tampa Bay Water Wise can give anyone who qualifies up to $125 back after the purchase, to cover installation.

Homeowner James Dunleavy bought one. He's had it for a few months and says he's already saving money.

"At least about $20-$30 a month so far," he said. "So far it's probably already paid for itself."

For information on the Tampa Bay Water Wise rebate program, visit https://tampabaywaterwise.org/en/rebates/.