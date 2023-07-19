Smoke and flames seen coming from Tampa mobile home, firefighters say

article

It took firefighters 30 minutes to contain a blaze coming from a mobile home in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue say they responded to 11003 Sean Road after a neighbor called 911 around 7 a.m.

The neighbor, who lives across the street from the home, said they heard a loud boom and saw smoke and flames.

Crews say they arrived at the scene and pulled attack lines to fight the fire.

Firefighters did not find anyone in the home.

Crews say they remained on the scene after performing overhaul to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

First responders reported no injuries.

Investigators say they are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire.