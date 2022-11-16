Snowcat Ridge returns in Dade City after Nicole delays opening day

There's snow in the forecast in Florida – at least for one spot in Pasco County. Snowcat Ridge is finally open for the 2022 season.

It was originally scheduled to open last week, but got pushed back because of Tropical Storm Nicole. Snowcat Ridge claims to be Florida’s first and only alpine snow park with "real" snow. It's an outdoor attraction in Dade City featuring a 60-foot tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill. Riders can tube down the hill in either a single, double, or family-sized tube at speeds that can hit almost 30 miles an hour.

Guests can also head to the Arctic Igloo, a snow play area; the Crystal Ribbon, a 16,000 square foot ice-skating ribbon; an Eskimo Outpost with private igloo rentals; and check out the food and drink vendors in the Alpine Village.

It runs through the last week of February 2023.

Ticket prices start at $26.95. General admission includes two hours of snow tubing and all-day access to the Arctic Igloo, Alpine Village, and Crystal Ribbon. Prices do not include ice skate rentals.

The park opened in November 2020, giving Floridians the chance to go tubing on its slopes and play with real snow inside an igloo. However, it did face some hiccups during its inaugural season. Operators had to shorten the hours when they couldn't produce enough snow.

You can find more information at snowcatridge.com.