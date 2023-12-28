SoCal beaches experience dangerous waves, flooding as evacuations ordered

Large waves and high surf pounded Southern California Thursday, causing major flooding and damage.

One video captured a rogue wave hitting the beach in the City of Ventura, roughly 67 miles north of Los Angeles.

The video shows a wave completely covering an adjacent beach road, ultimately sending eight people to the hospital.

Streets, cars and homes along the Ventura coast were flooded. Waves, as high as 20 feet, hit the Ventura pier.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, multiple rescues were made, including a lifeguard who got caught in the tide while attempting to rescue a surfer.

"Thank you God he crawled up and told him ‘you’re alive, you made it'", said Kim Lamberg.

She and her neighbors saw his yellow helmet bobbing in the water and called 911. They got him out just in time as another wave hit.

"The biggest wave of the day came in and caught all of us off guard because we weren't paying attention to the ocean anymore. We were around a human," she added.

People are advised to stay away from the water. A High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Warning remain in effect through Saturday at 10 p.m. In Orange County, the coastal flood and high surf advisories will be in effect until 2 a.m. Monday

According to forecasters from the National Weather Service, the next set of big swells will arrive Saturday.

FOX 11 Digital contributed to this story.

