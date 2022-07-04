Soggy start didn't stop crowds, fireworks at Lakeland's 'Red, White & Kaboom'

Despite the rain, it was a packed crowd at Lake Mirror Sunday for the city of Lakeland's ‘Red, White & Kaboom’ Independence Day celebration.

A dazzling display of fireworks lit up the night sky in front of an estimated crowd of roughly 30,000 people.

"We always bring a big group. Family time. The music is amazing. The live bands. The food trucks you have a variety of everything out here. The City of Lakeland. They put on amazing fireworks," Polk County resident Megan Edwards said.

Like most families, Edwards and her group came prepared for the rain with tents, umbrellas, and ponchos. The rain has become somewhat of the norm for the city's annual event.

"It's a little drizzly right now, but this happens rain or shine. And I've been doing this for 22 years and this happens every year. It always drizzles, but the fireworks go off at 9 p.m.," said Kevin Cook, the city's spokesman.

The festivities kicked off at 6 p.m. with live music from the band Andrew Luv and the Franchise Brothers. Also, part of the celebrations were a few dozen different food trucks.

"It wouldn't be Red, White and Kaboom if it didn't rain. Every year it rains and every year we either do good or we do OK and tonight we'll do good because the people are coming out regardless," Thunder Hollow Kettle Corn owner Ace Rossi said.

For many, it's a family tradition and one that supports a good cause. While the show is free, the city asks everyone in attendance to bring one non-perishable food item to support the organization Volunteers in Service to the Elderly or VISTE. The non-profit's primary goal is to enable elderly persons to continue living independently and safely in their own homes.

"We work every day of the year to help seniors to remain safe and independent in their own homes. Tonight, we're country. You know, we're celebrating our independence. It's great when those two come together in this way," said VISTE President Steve Bissonnette.

Last year, VISTE was able to collect more than $1,000 in donations and more than 1,000 pounds of food. They expect to do the same this year. They say what's collected this time around will go on to help more than 4,000 elderly people in need.