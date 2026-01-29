Tampa City Council weighs $98M price tag for South Howard flood relief

The Brief South Howard's 100-year-old infrastructure is failing, a point underscored by hundreds of homes inundated during the 2024 storm season. The project’s estimated budget has climbed to $98 million, sparking concerns over how the city will fund it without raising taxes or fees. City planners claim the overhaul will reduce flooding by 95% during typical rain events and 70% during major storms like Hurricane Milton.



The long-contested plan to fix chronic flooding in South Tampa’s iconic "SoHo" district faces a critical check-up today, as the City Council meets to discuss the project’s scope.

What we know:

The South Howard Flood Relief Project is a massive overhaul of the area’s stormwater drainage system. Beyond underground pipes, the city of Tampa is proposing a "mobility makeover" for the South Howard corridor. The project includes widening the sidewalks, enhancing landscaping and expanding tree cover. The flood relief project would increase on-street parking and relocate underground power lines.

The city expects the project to protect South Howard Avenue, Swann Avenue, and surrounding residential neighborhoods from the chronic flooding that has plagued the area for decades.

By the numbers:

The expected start date for construction would be around January 2027, with a completion date target of 2030. The latest estimates put the project cost at $98 million, compared to only $65 million four years ago.

There is an expected 95% reduction in flooding during ‘typical’ rain events and an expected 70% flooding reduction during storms the size of Hurricane Milton.

Council members are still unsure where this large sum of money will come from.

"We don’t know how much revenue we are going to lose regarding the property tax situation. I don’t want to be in a position to raise the stormwater fee, but this is about what is the right thing to do for the taxpayers," said Tampa City Council member Guido Maniscalco.

The backstory:

The debate about this flood relief has been argued for years. While residents and business owners are desperate for relief, especially after the 2024 storm season, there is significant skepticism regarding the city's specific solution. Concerns range from the disruption of years-long construction, to whether the $98 million investment will actually deliver on the promised 95% flooding reduction.

What's next:

City Council members are meeting today to drill down into specifics of the budget and the exact scope of the work. If the project moves forward as scheduled, residents can expect to see shovels on the ground by January of next year, with a three-to-four year construction timeline to follow.