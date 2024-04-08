Solar Eclipse 2024: Peak times in Tampa Bay area, how to watch rare event

Millions of Americans will look to the skies on Monday for a total solar eclipse in many parts of the country, and Tampa Bay residents should expect to see part of the rare event.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg previewed the total eclipse happening Monday, April 8, and explained the science behind the event and the significance of this one.

According to Osterberg, the eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. The moon's shadow then creates a trail as the Earth rotates.

The trail becomes the path of totality, where total darkness occurs; for Monday's eclipse, the path of totality will start in Mexico, stretch through Dallas, and then trace through Cleveland and the northeast before ending in Maine for the U.S.

In Tampa Bay, about 65% of the sun will be blocked by the moon. The full effects of the eclipse will begin at around 1:43 p.m., with maximum blockage occurring at around 3 p.m. and then ending at 4:15 p.m.

It should be just partially cloudy and a mild day in the Tampa Bay area on Monday for eclipse viewers.

Osterberg said Tampa Bay residents should start getting excited for 2045, as a total solar eclipse in that year will pass directly over Tampa and several parts of Florida.

LiveNOW from FOX will air live coverage of the event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. as the eclipse crosses the U.S. Stream live on our website or on our CTV app FOX Local.