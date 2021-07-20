Solid waste employee accused of illegally dumping furniture, debris in undeveloped parts of Poinciana

article

A Haines City man was arrested for using his employer’s work truck to haul and illegally dump garbage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Polk County deputies said 57-year-old Peter Kallinicos worked for Advanced Disposal, a company contracted by Polk County Waste and Recycling to deliver residential garbage cans.

Detectives said one Poinciana family gave Kallinicos $100 to haul the garbage away, "thinking he was going to dispose of it properly." Instead, they said he drove, using Advanced Disposal’s work truck, to the other side of Poinciana and dumped it in two undeveloped areas near Lake Marion Creek Drive and Homosassa Road.

Officials said they became aware of the first dumpsite on July 18, adding that a bed mattress, box springs, old carpet, and a large wooden picture frame were found partially on the roadway.

The second dumpsite was found less than half a mile away where a dress, old carpet, and other debris was located, the sheriff’s office reported.

Through the investigation, detectives obtained an image of the truck used for the dumping and determined it belonged to Advanced Disposal. An employee provided them with video from the truck that showed Kallinicos picking up the items from the family and taking them to the two dump locations.

The residents who paid Kallinicos told detectives they asked him about disposing of their garbage while he delivered a new garbage can, according to the agency. They weren’t aware it was illegally dumped.

Kallinicos was arrested on felony commercial dumping charges.

