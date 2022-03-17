Solo skydiver dies after 'hard landing' in Zephyrhills

A skydiver died Thursday after a ‘hard landing’ at Skydive City in Zephyrhills, according to police.

The Zephyrhills Police Department said they were called to the scene next to the Zephyrhills Municipal Airport just after 1 p.m.

The solo skydiver – a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada – was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police did not comment on the circumstances of the ‘hard landing’ or the experience of the skydiver.

Detectives with the Zephyrhills Police Department were investigating.

