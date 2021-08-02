Some Bay Area hospitals change visitor policy as Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

Over the weekend, Florida broke two coronavirus records: highest number of reported cases in a day and highest number of hospitalizations per capita. With cases on the rise, local hospitals are taking steps to keep their patients and staff safe.

Starting Monday, Sarasota Memorial Hospital will shift to a no-visitor policy as they begin to see more patients sick with COVID-19, but there are exceptions in "extraordinary circumstances such as end-of-life situations." Most hospital patients, including those in the ICU, can have a maximum of two visitors per day. The full policy can be found here.

On Friday, SMH saw 115 COVID-positive patients with 29 of them being treated in the ICU.

AdventHealth officials said they are also seeing an increase in COVID hospitalizations in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. Also starting Monday, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel will temporarily postpone some non-urgent elective procedures that require an overnight stay.

AdventHealth hospitals in Polk County will also be changing their visitation policy. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 will now only be allowed virtual visits, but there are exceptions made for children and dire situations. Other hospital patients will be allowed one or two visitors per day.

The following goes into effect Monday, August 2, at all AdventHealth hospitals in the Central Florida division, including those in Polk County:

COVID-19 positive — virtual visits

Non-COVID-19 patients — one visitor at a time

Obstetrics and pediatric patients — two visitors at a time

Under 18 – COVID-19 positive patients — two adult caregivers at a time

OB COVID-19 positive symptomatic — C-Section — two visitors a day, no visitors in OR

At Tampa General Hospital, no changes have been made to their visitation policy. However, their website states that over 90% of their beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. As of Monday morning, they have about 111 patients sick with the virus and 56 patients being treated in the ICU.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Florida is now leading the nation in per capita hospitalizations for COVID-19. As of Sunday, there were more than 10,200 people being treated for COVID in hospitals.

The previous record was set back in July of last year. Right now, some hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways.

Florida’s Agricultural Commissioner is pleading with Floridians to get vaccinated as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread. Just under 50% of Florida’s eligible population has been vaccinated.

"If you are unvaccinated I am speaking directly to you. Get the shot today and mask up until you're fully vaccinated," Nikki Fried said. "These vaccines are safe and some of the most effective vaccines and modern medicine, they are continuing to provide fully vaccinated individuals a high degree of protection against severe illness, hospitalizations and death."

