Some CVS pharmacies in Florida will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that some CVS pharmacies in Florida will soon begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis said during the news conference that 15 CVS locations across Florida are going to begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, including one in Volusia County, two from Polk County, and one in Flagler County.

The rest are located across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Collier, Hillsborough, Hendry, St. Lucie, Manatee, Gadsden, and Escambia counties.

The locations will reportedly be able to do 100 shots a day. Residents 65 and older can start registering for appointments at CVS.com starting Wednesday. You can also make an appointment by calling 1-800-746-7287.

CVS, Publix, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie Pharmacies now all offer the COVID-19 in Florida.

At least 50 percent of the state’s four million residents who are 65 or older have been vaccinated, which is why Florida can soon start inoculating other groups. He said the number of residents currently ill with COVID-19 and hospitalized have continued to fall.

Almost 2 million Floridians have gotten the disease and more than 30,000 have died since it was first detected almost a year ago.

