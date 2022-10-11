Some scientists raise questions about new COVID-19 vaccine guidance from Florida surgeon general

Some scientists are raising questions about new COVID-19 vaccine guidance from Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. He is advising against the mRNA vaccines for men ages 18-39, citing an increased risk for cardiac death, but some health experts are coming out strongly against the new recommendation.

A tweet by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is stirring national discussion.

"We should not be recommending vaccines just based on their effectiveness," said Dr. Jason Salemi, a University of South Florida College of Public Health associate professor of epidemiology. "We should also be looking at the risk."

RELATED: ‘The timing of this booster is very important’: First updated COVID-19 booster now available

In the tweet, Ladapo wrote: "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth."

Initially, Twitter removed the tweet, flagging it as misinformation, but by Tuesday, the company had restored it.

"I actually applaud the Department of Health scientists for looking into both risks and benefits, but when I looked at the study, I only see one part of what is clearly a much more comprehensive story," Salemi said.

As Salemi explained, the study focuses on the risks of the vaccine, but doesn't take into account the impact COVID-19 infection has on men in the same age group.

MORE: CDC approves new COVID-19 boosters to target omicron variant

"There were 77 total cardiac-related deaths in that group. During the same timeframe in the same age group, there were 945 COVID deaths and so COVID is clearly impacting young men as well," Salemi said.

The study found there's an 84% increase in cardiac-related death among males 18-39 within 28 days following the mRNA vaccine. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is coming out strong against the analysis.

"This decision is flawed and a far cry from the science," an HHS spokesperson said. "COVID-19 vaccines have been proven safe and effective, and severe adverse reactions are rare. Vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials and since then, tens of millions of Americans have received COVID-19 vaccines."

Salemi and other health experts said consult with your doctor to figure out what's best for you.

"If I had all of those pieces of information. The risks and the benefits. Then I can make an informed decision on whether vaccination is right for me," Salemi said.