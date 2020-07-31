Some state-run testing sites will remain open as Isaias' track shifts east

As Florida gets a clearer picture of where Hurricane Isaias is headed, some Bay Area counties have decided not to close state-run testing sites.

On Wednesday, state officials announced all coronavirus testing sites operated by Florida will close Friday in preparation for possible tropical weather. However, since the storm's track appears to keep the worst off the east coast of the state, some testing sites will remain open.

State-run sites in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk and Sarasota counties will continue on their normal schedules.

Other coronavirus testing sites that will remain open include those within Charlotte, Escambia, Lake, Lee, Leon, and Okaloosa counties.

