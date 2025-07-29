Son arrested after accidentally shooting, killing father in Bradenton: Investigators

The Brief A 76-year-old father is dead after an accidental shooting inside a Bradenton home. His son was arrested on a manslaughter by culpable negligence charge. The son told deputies that he was showing his father a handgun when it accidentally went off



A 76-year-old man is dead after what investigators are calling an accidental shooting inside a Bradenton home Tuesday afternoon.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the man's son, 35-year-old Ian Douglas, was arrested after the shooting.

READ: Clearwater Ferry crash: Here's what led to Jeffry Knight’s arrest months after deadly boat strike

What we know:

Deputies said they responded to a report of a shooting inside a home in the 12300 block of Baypointe Terrace in Bradenton.

Pictured: Ian Douglas. Courtesy: Manatee County Jail.

Once they arrived at the scene, deputies said Ian Douglas was rendering aid to his 76-year-old father, identified as Andrew Douglas. Deputies said Andrew Douglas was shot in the neck.

First responders tried to save the father, but he was pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m., according to MCSO.

MORE: 4 Cuban nationals arrested for operating trucking theft ring targeting critical computer systems: HCSO

Dig deeper:

Ian Douglas told deputies that he was showing his father a handgun when it accidentally went off, authorities said. Detectives charged Ian Douglas with manslaughter by culpable negligence after further investigation, the sheriff's office said.

He was booked into the Manatee County Jail, and the investigation remains active.