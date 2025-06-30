‘Sophisticated skimming operation’ busted in Hernando County

The Brief Three men face charges after a ‘sophisticated skimming operation’ was busted in Hernando County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) began investigating after U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a shipment of illegal overlay skimming devices bound for Yunior Juan Camacho of Spring Hill. During the operation, agents seized 354 suspected counterfeit magnetic strip payment cards, 17 illegal skimming devices, more than 150 digital storage devices, $47,350 in cash, and additional electronic components used for skimming schemes.



Three people are facing charges after a skimming operation was busted in Hernando County.

The backstory:

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) began investigating after U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a shipment of illegal overlay skimming devices bound for Yunior Juan Camacho of Spring Hill.

OALE special agents said they immediately began looking into suspected violations involving scanning devices and reencoders used to steal sensitive financial data.

On June 25, 2025, OALE, along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), executed a search warrant at Camacho’s home.

He was taken into custody along with two associates, Aliasay Medina Murguia and Danisbel Hernandez-Plasencia.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Florida Department of Agriculture

Agents said they uncovered a sophisticated fraud operation and seized:

354 suspected counterfeit magnetic strip payment cards

17 illegal skimming devices

More than 150 digital storage devices

Additional electronic components used for skimming schemes

$47,350 in cash

A 2022 Ford F-350 operated by Hernandez-Plasencia was impounded after agents said they discovered two concealed, illegal fuel tanks suspected of being used to steal diesel fuel.

During that same operation, agents also recovered 17 gaffs, which are commonly associated with animal fighting.

Camacho, Murguia, and Hernandez-Plasencia now face multiple felony charges, including trafficking in counterfeit goods, possession of skimming devices, and possession of equipment used for animal fighting.

What they're saying:

"This case is a textbook example of how skilled, coordinated law enforcement can uncover and shut down sophisticated fraud networks operating in our communities," said Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. "I commend the work of our OALE agents and the critical support from our federal and local partners. We will continue to protect Florida consumers from criminal schemes that threaten both public safety and economic security."