Southern Hillsborough County braces for Hurricane Milton after Helene damage

Southern Hillsborough County saw damage from Hurricane Helene, and once again, communities like Apollo Beach and Ruskin are boarding up and heading out on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton.

"We’ve put up our boards, our hurricane shutters. A lot of people are doing sandbags," said Richard Zion, an Apollo Beach resident.

Zion said his family would be leaving their home in the Bimini Bay neighborhood and going to higher ground.

"We found an Airbnb in Brandon, so we’re going there. Some people are going to Miami, some people Orlando," he said, who has two generations living in his house. "My parents live with us. She has a twin sister, my wife and then my youngest son, and then my wife has an older son that lives with us."

Several families made their last-minute preps and plans for Milton.

"My dad’s going to stay here, and me and my sister and my mom are going to leave," said Brooke Samec, 9, who also shared that she is scared of the storm for fear of losing her home.

The neighborhoods along the canals in Apollo Beach saw storm surge from Hurricane Helene, and that was a wake-up call for some neighbors.

"We had stayed through Irma. We stayed through Ian. But this one [Helene] definitely scared us. So, we’re getting all the hatches battened down, our boat secured," Zion said.

Neighbors are also helping out, one dropping off sandbags to Yvonne Gorham who lives on the water of a canal.

"We did the hurricane shutters, the hurricane shutters and the hurricane proof sliding glass doors so they are waterproof. We don’t want to test them this go around, but we are prepared as we can be," said Gorham.

The area is in mandatory evacuation Zone A, and a higher storm surge of 10 to 15 feet is projected for Tampa Bay.

"My husband recently had surgery, so I actually have him at my mother’s house in Palm Harbor," said Gorham.

But, she plans to stay for now and keep an eye on Milton’s track.

"I’ll keep an eye overnight, and I’ll make a decision tomorrow afternoon at the latest and then go ahead and head to higher ground," said Gorham. "I feel safe. We have a newer home. I feel protected here. I’ve got great neighbors that are going to stand by us and that’s really my reason for staying at this point."

Many businesses and gas stations boarded up their windows and doors in southern Hillsborough County by Tuesday. Bimini Bay neighbors said they are moving what they can to second floors, taking what’s precious with them and hoping for the best.

