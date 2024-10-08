Southern Hillsborough County braces for Hurricane Milton after Helene damage

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Pinellas County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
6
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sumter County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Manatee County, Citrus County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Highlands County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Hardee County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Hernando County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County

Southern Hillsborough County braces for Hurricane Milton after Helene damage

By
Published  October 8, 2024 10:11pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - Southern Hillsborough County saw damage from Hurricane Helene, and once again, communities like Apollo Beach and Ruskin are boarding up and heading out on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton.

"We’ve put up our boards, our hurricane shutters. A lot of people are doing sandbags," said Richard Zion, an Apollo Beach resident.

Zion said his family would be leaving their home in the Bimini Bay neighborhood and going to higher ground.

Hurricane Milton: Hillsborough County updates & information

"We found an Airbnb in Brandon, so we’re going there. Some people are going to Miami, some people Orlando," he said, who has two generations living in his house. "My parents live with us. She has a twin sister, my wife and then my youngest son, and then my wife has an older son that lives with us."

Several families made their last-minute preps and plans for Milton.

"My dad’s going to stay here, and me and my sister and my mom are going to leave," said Brooke Samec, 9, who also shared that she is scared of the storm for fear of losing her home.

The neighborhoods along the canals in Apollo Beach saw storm surge from Hurricane Helene, and that was a wake-up call for some neighbors.

READ: Hurricane Milton: Understanding storm surge projections for Tampa Bay area

"We had stayed through Irma. We stayed through Ian. But this one [Helene] definitely scared us. So, we’re getting all the hatches battened down, our boat secured," Zion said.

Neighbors are also helping out, one dropping off sandbags to Yvonne Gorham who lives on the water of a canal. 

"We did the hurricane shutters, the hurricane shutters and the hurricane proof sliding glass doors so they are waterproof. We don’t want to test them this go around, but we are prepared as we can be," said Gorham.

The area is in mandatory evacuation Zone A, and a higher storm surge of 10 to 15 feet is projected for Tampa Bay.

MORE: When will the bridges close for Hurricane Milton?

"My husband recently had surgery, so I actually have him at my mother’s house in Palm Harbor," said Gorham.

But, she plans to stay for now and keep an eye on Milton’s track.

"I’ll keep an eye overnight, and I’ll make a decision tomorrow afternoon at the latest and then go ahead and head to higher ground," said Gorham. "I feel safe. We have a newer home. I feel protected here. I’ve got great neighbors that are going to stand by us and that’s really my reason for staying at this point."

Many businesses and gas stations boarded up their windows and doors in southern Hillsborough County by Tuesday. Bimini Bay neighbors said they are moving what they can to second floors, taking what’s precious with them and hoping for the best.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: 

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: