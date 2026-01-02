SPCA Florida gives specialized care to kittens burned in a house fire

The Brief Two kittens were burned in a New Year's Eve house fire in Lakeland. The injured kittens were transported to SPCA Florida for specialized burn treatment. Rescue organizations work together to give the best possible care to animals in need.



On New Year’s Eve, the SPCA Florida received a call from their rescue partners in Lakeland about two badly burned kittens in a house fire.

What we know:

Phoenix, a 3-month-old kitten, and Blaze, a four-month-old kitten, arrived at SPCA Florida, with face and ear burns, singed fur, raw paw pads, and smoke-filled lungs. The staff went into emergency mode, including pain management, cold laser therapy, and oxygen support.

Courtesy: SPCA Florida

Dig deeper:

Cold laser therapy stimulates cells, reduces pain and increases blood flow. It is a non-invasive and quick procedure; sessions last only 5 to 20 minutes. Cold laser therapy can be used to treat arthritis, joint pain, and sprains, as well as injuries, like wounds, burns, fractures and soft tissue injuries.

Courtesy: SPCA Florida

"When organizations work together for the greater good, compassion knows no distance. After an emergency run to Sarasota in 2024 to borrow a cold laser machine for a burn victim from Cat Depot, a no-kill feline adoption center, SPCA Florida was gifted its own machine. That humane gesture now allows us to bring immediate relief and ongoing care to Phoenix, Blaze, and so many others – proof that working together saves lives," said Shelley Thayer, Executive Director, SPCA Florida.

What's next:

SPCA Florida will keep a close eye on Phoenix and Blaze in their most vulnerable days.