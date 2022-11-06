SPD: 2, including woman in wheelchair, killed crossing St. Pete street

Two people are dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in St. Petersburg.

According to police, a woman in a wheelchair and a man, identified as 69-year-old Joseph Stokes, were crossing 4th St. S. near 14th Ave. S. when a sedan struck both of them.

The pair, who were not at a crosswalk, died at the scene.

Police say the driver stopped post-impact and is cooperating with investigators.

Fourth St. S. between 9th Ave. S. and 15th Ave. S. was closed for several hours while police investigated.