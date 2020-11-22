Spectators no longer allowed at Pasco County school events to prevent spread of COVID-19

In the latest effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Pasco County School District will not allow spectators at sporting events or musical/theatrical performances beginning Monday, November 23, 2020.

District Superintendent Kurt Browning made the announcement Friday afternoon.

"Arrangements can certainly be made for a live, virtual audience, or performances, or athletic events can be recorded, we feel this is necessary to prevent the unnecessary gathering of crowds and the spread that occurs when crowds gather," Browning said.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates

Several tournaments are happening from Thanksgiving break through December, and Browning says not having spectators will help prevent games and events from being canceled. Parents with children in the district disagree with the rule.

Advertisement

"If I choose as a parent to go to these games, then I'm choosing to be part of whatever crowd or whatever's going to be there, that's my choice," said Barbara Seletos, who has a third-grader in the district. "I shouldn't be told I can't do it, and if somebody is concerned about going, then they shouldn't go."

Superintendent Browning says he hopes empty seats at district events will only be temporary.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map