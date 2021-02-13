SPFR: 1 dead in St. Petersburg house fire

One person was killed early Saturday morning following a house fire in St. Petersburg, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at a home located at 3126 6th Ave. S.

Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the home when they arrived on the scene and forced their way into the home.

Once inside, firefighters saw one person on the floor. Crews removed the victim from the home and began performing life-saving measures outside. The victim was taken to Bayfront Health where he died.

The cause of death is undetermined and the preliminary investigation shows that the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to SPFR.

Firefighters say there was only one person home at the time of the fire along with a pet that also died.

