Spirit Airlines passenger in need of emergency surgery left stranded at Tampa International Airport

A Spirit Airlines passenger is caught in a race against time. She's in need of emergency surgery – but she’s been stranded in Tampa for days – trying to get to a Houston hospital. Her flight to Houston was re-routed through Tampa International Airport over the weekend.

Six boarding passes later and still Jennifer Sims is no closer to getting to Houston. At least that was still the case Tuesday afternoon at Tampa International Airport.

"I have went through hell. I've slept in places that I curled up in and my bones feel like they're I don't even know," Sims said.

Sims, a mother of 11 and grandma of 16, was slated to have surgery Friday morning in Houston to have her spleen removed after getting cancer as well as another surgery to have stents put in heart.

"I still have five blood clots in my heart. It's hit or miss. I have a three percent chance, so it's either now or never," Sims said.

Last Friday her flight from Chicago to Houston was diverted to Tampa International Airport where she's slept for the last three nights. We first spoke to her late Monday night after she learned another flight she was booked on was canceled.

"I haven't showered or anything. This is not okay. I'm so sick," Sims said.

For days, she's been asking Spirit Airlines for hotel accommodations, but she said she's been turned down. It wasn't until after we spoke with them Monday night the airline put her up in a nearby hotel.

"This is unacceptable for anybody that complete strangers come up to you and willing to pay out of their pocket to take you to a room," Sims said.

A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines couldn't say why it took so long to get her a room but Tuesday the company confirmed they'll be reimbursing her for food and other expenses she's incurred while at the airport.

It's been a long few days, and Sims admits it's been a struggle to stay positive, but she said the kindness she's witnessed from complete strangers is giving her hope.

"I feel blessed because there's a really great, great amount of really good people that see my struggle because my struggle is real that have been there," Sims said.

As of Tuesday evening, Sims is still at TPA trying to get booked on a flight to Houston.