Spirit of the Season: Featured charities

This season, we're focusing on a wide variety of Tampa Bay area charities that make a difference in our community.

Read below to learn more about each charity and how you can help.

NATIONAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SOCIETY

Chris Cato

Stories of determination are inspiring during the holidays and a great example is Brad Romp. When diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, instead of giving up, he made it his mission to help find a cure. He has raised thousands for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

For information on how to help, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/



NATIONAL PEDIATRIC CANCER FOUNDATION

Walter Allen

The holidays can be especially tough on children dealing with cancer. The care and support that the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation offers kids and their families is truly inspiring. The non-profit organization is dedicated to research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Their purpose is to improve survival rates, and ultimately eliminate childhood cancer.

For information on how to help, https://nationalpcf.org/about-us/



MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION

Jennifer Epstein

During the holidays or any time of year, one of the greatest gifts is making a child's wish come true. The Make-A-Wish foundation makes an incredible difference for everyone involved. Thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters lend a hand to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. In the United States and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes on average.

For information on how to help, https://wish.org/



PET PAL ANIMAL SHELTER

Cynthia Smoot

A lot of us want to be home for the holidays, but these dogs just want to go home with you! That's what Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg is all about, giving great pets a second chance. They run a low-cost vet clinic too!

For information on how to help, https://petpalanimalshelter.com/



SOUTHEASTERN GUIDE DOGS

Paul Dellegatto

The services that Southeastern Guide Dogs provides during the holidays and all year round is life-changing. Their guide dogs, service dogs, and skilled companion dogs give freedom, confidence, and hope for those with vision loss, veterans with disabilities and children with challenges.

For information on how to help, https://www.guidedogs.org/extraordinary-dogs/



THE KIND MOUSE

Mark Wilson

If you're looking to volunteer during the holidays, consider a charity called The Kind Mouse. This organization puts together care packages for those in need, feeds hungry children and helps parents who have lost jobs get back on their feet.

For information on how to help, https://thekindmouse.org/



HOOKED ON HOPE

Linda Hurtado

The holidays can be hard for families dealing with breast cancer. The Hooked On Hope fishing tournament raises funds for underinsured breast cancer patients in the Tampa Bay area.

For information on how to help, https://hookedonhope.org/



THE FREDDIE SOLOMON BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB

Russell Rhodes

Throughout the year and especially during the holidays, kids and families depend on the Freddie Solomon Boys and Girls Club. Freddie was a hero both on and off the football field. He worked tirelessly to improve the lives of vulnerable children and families in our community. His legacy lives on through the Boys and Girls Club, but they need your help.

For information on how to help, https://www.bgctampa.org/our-clubs/hillsborough-county/



HILLSBOROUGH HOUSE OF HOPE

Laura Moody

People who have served time are often forgotten during the holidays. It can be especially tough for women. But the Hillsborough House of Hope is a place that they can turn to. This inspiring charity provides life changing support for women seeking a fresh start.

For information on how to help, https://www.hhhopefl.org/



REDLANDS CHRISTIAN MIGRANT ASSOCIATION

Kelly Ring

This holiday season, the Redlands Christian Migrant Association needs your help.

Their primary mission is to care for children of migrant farmworkers. These children are in desperate need.

For information on how to help, https://www.rcma.net/

