Spooky, comedic musical 'The Addams Family' live in St. Pete this weekend

Just in time for the Halloween season, you can check out a spooky, wacky and funny musical live in St. Petersburg.

"The Addams Family" production is taking place again this weekend at St. Pete City Theatre.

The musical’s story is based on the TV series, "The Addams Family," and embraces the wackiness in every family.

You can catch the show on October 14-16 as well as October 21-23 at the St. Pete City Theatre located at 4025 31st Street South Street.

For more information, visit spcitytheatre.org