SPPD: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after being hit by a car while crossing St. Pete street

St. Petersburg police are investigating a crash that killed one pedestrian and seriously injured another Saturday night.

According to police, Sean and Michelle Lewis were trying to cross a street in the 900 block of 62 Avenue North when they were struck by a car driven by Austin Keene around 10:30 p.m.

Sean Lewis died at the scene. Michelle Lewis was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious injuries and was in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

It is unknown if Keene was injured in the crash.