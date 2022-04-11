Spring Hill man accused of starting home fire that killed multiple animals, deputies say

A Spring Hill man was arrested Friday for starting a fire at his home that killed multiple animals inside, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Evan Saslaw was arrested for misusing 911, arson, criminal mischief, and six counts of animal cruelty, deputies said.

Hernando County deputies said they responded multiple times on Thursday to a home on Collingswood Street in Spring Hill after receiving numerous 911 calls from the home. Saslaw was the only person at home and refused to speak to deputies and let them inside each time, officials said.

Deputies did plan on getting an arrest warrant for misusing 911 the next morning. Friday morning, multiple people called 911 at around 9:40 a.m. reporting an explosion at Saslaw's home, according to the sheriff's office.

Witnesses told deputies that they saw Saslaw running away from the home, possibly with a handgun. Saslaw was found and immediately taken into custody on the active warrant for misusing 911, HCSO said. Deputies said they also found the gun on him when he was arrested.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded and extinguished the fire. Fire investigators said they found three cats, two dogs, and a snake that all died in the fire. Deputies confirmed a dog and cat survived.

Saslaw is accused of starting the fire by pouring gasoline in the garage and lighting it on fire, authorities said. Saslaw told investigators he wanted to, "cause a scene to get people to notice." Hernando County deputies said the heat from the home fire damaged several windows of a neighboring home.

Saslaw remains in the Hernando County Detention Center.