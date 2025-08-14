Spring Hill teacher accused of DUI after crashing into school fence

The Brief A Hernando County teacher is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a school fence. It happened at Explorer K-8 in Spring Hill on Tuesday morning. Philip Scire refused to submit to a blood draw and was charged with one count of DUI.



A Spring Hill teacher found himself behind bars on the second day of school after deputies say he crashed into a fence at Explorer K-8 school on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the school shortly before 11:45 a.m. to investigate reports that a teacher crashed into a fence in the rear parking lot of the school.

The school resource deputy was the first to arrive and said he found Philip Scire unconscious, sitting behind the steering wheel with the vehicle still in gear.

The deputy said he also saw several empty single-serving alcohol containers within Scire’s reach.

READ: Florida saw palmetto berry bust leads to 11 arrests and seizure of 6,000-pound bounty: MCSO

Scire was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Once at the hospital, a traffic unit deputy arrived to speak with Scire.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The deputy noted Scire smelled of alcohol.

According to HCSO, the deputy tried several times to get Scire to submit to a blood draw to determine his blood alcohol content and whether he was under the influence of any chemical substances.

READ: Pinellas Park man stabs handyman accused of tying up, attacking fiancé during home invasion: Police

However, Scire declined to provide a sample.

Once cleared by the hospital, Scire was charged with one count of driving under the influence and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center.

Scire was previously arrested on a charge of DUI in Broward County in 2014.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Scire is still employed by the school, but the link to his bio on the school's website was broken on Thursday morning.