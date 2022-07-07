St. Pete announces community forums for public to give input on Tropicana Field redevelopment

After announcing plans to scrap the current redevelopment proposals for Tropicana Field, city officials announced a series of community forums to get the public's input on what could be next for the area.

There are a total of three sessions, each will open with remarks from Mayor Ken Welch. Those interested must RSVP through the city's website. The link can be found by clicking here.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Center for Health Equity at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete

2333 34th St S

St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

St. Petersburg College - Gibbs Campus

6605 5th Ave N

St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Thursday, July 28, 2022

USF St. Pete

USC Ballrooms

200 6th Ave S

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Each session will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

City officials said there will be "expert-led conversations" to discuss equitable economic opportunities, affordable and workplace housing, economic impact, jobs, sustainability, equity, and community impact.

One week ago, Mayor Welch said the reason for nixing the final two proposals on redevelopment ideas was because they were first submitted two years ago – and a lot has changed since then. The new request for proposal process is expected to begin next month.

"Our environment has changed in many ways since the initial RFP was issued in 2020. We have to make sure our RFP meets are current values," he said. "The pandemic has changed the way we work and affected the way we need office space."

It's still unclear whether the Tampa Bay Rays will remain in the city when their lease is up at Tropicana Field in 2027, or how involved they will be in the new redevelopment process.

"We feel that the community needs to be able to weigh in once again. July of 2020 was mid-pandemic," Mayor Welch said last week. "The Rays stadium question has to be answered. The relationship with the Rays has to be built."