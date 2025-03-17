St. Pete police confirm missing 17-year-old Allister Nasr has been found dead

The Brief On Monday, the Pinellas County Medical Examiner confirmed that Allister Nasr was found dead. Authorities have not determined his cause of death but do not suspect trauma or foul play. Nasr has been missing since March 1, when he was last seen on a bicycle.



Allister Nasr has been found dead deep in the Weedon Island Preserve, according to St. Petersburg Police.

PICTURED: Allister Nasr.

The Pinellas County Medical Examiner confirmed that his body was the body found by authorities on Friday .

Authorities say they are "still working to determine the cause of death and is awaiting the results of further testing." However, they said there was no signs of trauma and that there is no reason to suspect foul play."

The backstory:

The teenager had been missing since March 1 when he disappeared from his house on his bike.

On March 13, SSPD announced that they had found Nasr’s bicycle off San Martin Boulevard Northeast, which led them to broaden their search area.

PICTURED: Allister Nasr on his bike.

Detectives say they used all available resources to find Nasr, including canvassing neighborhoods and searching Weedon Island "on foot and by drones, helicopter, thermal imaging, and boats."

What they're saying:

Nasr's family released a statement to FOX 13 that reads in part:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our youngest son, Allister. He was a kind, loving and gentle soul. We are deeply grateful to the community, friends, and his school for their support during our search for him. Your kindness has meant so much to our family. Thank you for your understanding and compassion."

What's next:

This is an ongoing story, and more information will be provided when available.

