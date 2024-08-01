St. Pete becoming hotspot for bachelorette parties: 'Best of both worlds'

When you think of top destinations for bachelorette parties, cities like Nashville, Las Vegas, Scottsdale or Savannah may come to mind. However, St. Petersburg may be getting added to that list.

A local bachelorette party planner said brides-to-be are traveling from all over to have their last fling before the ring in St. Pete. Lauren Barnhart of Tampa Bay Bachelorette said word about St. Pete is spreading fast in the wedding circuit.

"It’s the best of both worlds. You’re near the beach, so a lot of groups will stay over by St. Pete Beach or in that general area, they get to do the beach during the day, and then they hop over to downtown St. Pete at night," Barnhart explained.

She started her side business two years ago and offers party planning services for bachelorettes. She builds full itineraries, decks out Airbnb’s with decor and will even stock your fridge. The idea is that she gets everything ready, so the party can start as soon as the guests and bride arrive.

"I’m seeing a lot of rumbling on TikTok and Instagram. People are really talking about the St. Pete area and obviously I’m getting a lot of business in that area too," she laughed.

Barnhardt said 95% of her clients come from out of state.

"The Northeast is really big, so I’m getting a lot of people from the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York area and even Ohio," she said.

But, what is it about St. Pete that has brides flocking to the area? Barnhart said it's simple.

"It’s walkable, so there are tons of bars and restaurants. They go grab dinner, grab drinks and spend the rest of their night there," she said.

Bridal parties may find themselves at Good Fortune where the drinks are pink, and the vibe is all about the ladies.

"We bring the shot tower out with the sparklers, we bring the gong, you can bang the gong for good luck. Make a wish. So, when the sparklers go out, pass the shots out, and it’s something to just really seal the deal on a special night," said Bryce Rasnake, Good Fortune's daytime manager and server.

After dinner, stay for karaoke, if you can find it.

"As you'll see, the karaoke room is a private door, it’s a perforated door in our anime wall, and it will be waiting there for you," laughed Rasnake.

Ladies can also head over to La La where you can sing your heart out in one of their seven private karaoke rooms.

"We’re offering a chic and sophisticated environment with great food and cocktails," said Managing Partner Lucas Herraiz.

Herraiz said they're always busy and there's never a dull moment.

"It gets intense after a few shots, a few drinks, and you know they have fun, they sing. It’s amazing that’s really what we strive for and bringing this unique concept," Herraiz said.

The out-of-town brides and grooms are taking notice.

"The biggest one I did was a joint bachelor, bachelorette party and there were 22 people staying in one house," Barnhart said.

