St. Pete City Council to meet and discuss future of marina

Leaders will hold a public discussion Tuesday over the future of the St. Petersburg Municipal Marina.

City Council is hoping to have a $50 million renovation of the area, which is located between St. Pete Pier and Albert Whitted Airport. Several of the docks were built back in 1963 and are now deteriorating.

The city is seeking a phased replacement, and even wants to add a "floating comfort station," which usually includes restrooms.

The public discussion will take place at 6 p.m. via a Zoom meeting.

The meeting link is: https://zoom.us/j/97428476877, and the Webinar ID is: 974 2847 6877

