St. Pete dessert shop features fair favorites with a 'funky' twist

Funky Sweets in St. Petersburg is a 70s-themed dessert shop selling fair favorites from fried from funnel cakes and banana splits, to Oreos and cheesecakes. Owners Spencer Hall and Erica Cordie came up with this unique dessert concept five years ago.

"We use to live up the street and there wasn’t a dessert spot in this area and we thought it would be cool to make something, we both love the 70s with the colors, music and vibe," explained Hall.

Their initial plan was going to be a yogurt shop, but they changed their minds at the last minute.

"A month before we opened we changed our mind and completely scrapped the whole idea and just went with the funnel cakes and the donuts," stated Hall.

READ Sarasota café specializes in local chocolates, local flavors

Five years later, they are confident they made the right call.

"As a kid, people go to the fair, and if you’re going to the fair, you’re getting a funnel cake and I think people relate it to having a good time as a kid going to the fair," said Hall.

Hall and Cordie spent the past five years living and breathing Funky Sweets and now it’s time to take a break. They sold Funky Sweets to another couple that is planning to keep everything the same with one exception.

READ Sweet success: Sisters upgrade from ice cream truck to shop

"I know one thing they are definitely bringing back and that’s the hot mini donuts," Hall stated excitedly.

The dessert shop also has dozens of board games on hand. Hall and Cordie say families often spend several hours playing and enjoying each other's company without being on their phones.

Funky Sweets is located at 11024 4th. St. N. St. Petersburg and is open Wednesday through Sunday 3-11 p.m.

LINK: See Funky Sweets creations and specials on Facebook.

Advertisement

MORE GOOD NEWS: Download the free FOX 13 News app for more #WeLiveHere stories like this