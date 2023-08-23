St. Pete fire chief reinstated after allegations of bullying, discrimination

article

St. Petersburg Fire Chief James Large has been reinstated after being placed on administrative leave earlier this month amid allegations of bullying and discrimination.

On Wednesday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announced that Large’s reinstatement would take effect on Thursday.

Mayor Welch said he and his team reviewed the allegations and conducted multiple interviews with department personnel, the community, and human resources. He said the interviewees came from diverse backgrounds.

In a video statement, Mayor Welch said during the investigation he found nobody with first-hand experience of racial, homophobic, or sexist comments from the chief.

"Given the lack of evidence that he violated city policy and insufficient proof or documentation of inappropriate statements being made, I have concluded my review of this matter, and I am reinstating Chief Large," Mayor Welch said.

PREVIOUS: St. Pete fire chief placed on administrative leave: ‘Nothing is more important than dignity on the job’

Mayor Welch went on to say that even those who supported a leadership change had no direct knowledge or evidence of such statements by the chief.

The mayor added that Chief Large refuted those statements and delivered a formal response to Welch through his attorney.

Mayor Welch said that only one human resources complaint had been filed against Chief Large during his 17-year tenure as chief and his 49 years with the department. He added that the complaint was determined to be unsubstantiated.

PREVIOUS: St. Pete fire chief responds to bullying, discrimination allegations after being put on administrative leave

However, Mayor Welch went on to state that while there are no formal complaints against Chief Large, there are allegations of bullying and intimidation in recent media coverage. The mayor said those allegations will be investigated if and when a formal complaint is filed with the human resources department.

"While the past few weeks have presented some uncertainty for our dedicated team of firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and support personnel, they have continued to deliver the exceptional service and high-quality care St. Pete residents have come to expect and rely on," said Mayor Welch. "This period of review has not diminished their unwavering commitment to duty."