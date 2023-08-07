St. Pete Fire Rescue saves apartment building from significant damage

article

At around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, several St. Petersburg Fire Rescue units responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from a second-floor apartment at 501 116th Ave N.

Officials say firefighting units responded within minutes of the call and quickly controlled the blaze.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the initial apartment, sparing the rest of the building from significant damage.

There have been no reported casualties or injuries.

Officials say the Fire Investigator is responding to the scene and investigating the cause of the blaze.