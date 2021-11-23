St. Pete fitness classes increase heart rates, funds for nonprofits

A St. Petersburg fitness company is helping residents stay fit through the holidays easier by offering accessible community classes in partnerships with local organizations.

The Body Electric Yoga and Athletic Companies host group workouts at the St. Pete Pier. The classes are free for those who can't afford to pay. Everyone else is asked to donate what they can.

Each month, donations raised go toward different causes. This month, donations benefit Shaping the Early Mind, an organization dedicated to exposing youth to careers in STEM.

During the month of December, donations will support Casa.

For more information on Shaping the Early Mind, visit shapingtheearlymind.org/.

For more information on The Body Electric Yoga and Athletic Companies fitness classes, visit thebodyelectricyoga.com/.